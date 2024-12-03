‘On the couch’ with Jasminda



DEAR Jasminda,

MY husband’s hearing is getting progressively worse and yet he refuses to get hearing aids fitted. How can I encourage him to do so?

Rowena K

Dear Rowena,

I HEAR you. A hearing specialist said to me recently that people don’t get hearing aids for themselves, they get them for family members who have contended for years with the television volume at an unbearable level, the constant need to repeat every sentence five times, and the sometimes hilarious but often frustrating situations when those hard of hearing have misheard what you are trying to say.

Tolstoy said, historians are like deaf people who go on answering questions that no one has asked them.

I’ve never thought of my husband as an historian, but he comes out with all sorts of gems due to being deaf in one ear (the other ear isn’t doing so well either).

Last night I said, “Would you like a glass of wine or is it for a special occasion?”

He thought I said “broccoli”.

Out of the entire sentence, that was the only word he heard.

Truly mind boggling.

We have one friend who speaks in a low tone that he can hear with absolute clarity.

Since we are lucky to see this friend twice a year, I’m not sure what help this is.

“I can hear Linda perfectly,” he tells me (often).

“Bully for Linda,” I reply, which he probably mishears as “put it on Tinder”.

There is, I think, a bit of vanity involved with hearing aids, but they are now so discreet that no one except the wearer would know they are there.

Even with a hearing aid, there can be issues. My dad has hearing aids, but it is amazing how many times he still can’t hear, because he doesn’t turn them on.

He tells me he’s trying to conserve the batteries.

I think conserving our sanity is more important.

If your husband is being as stubborn as a hearing-impaired mule, perhaps show him how frustrating it is by wearing noise-cancelling headphones for a few days.

When his questions fall (literally) on deaf ears, he may feel compelled to act.

Carpe diem,

Jasminda.