‘On the couch’ with Jasminda



DEAR Jasminda,

EVERY time I go to the beach there is a sea of bums.

Everyone under the

age of about 20 (and some well over) are jiggling around in g-strings.

Is this acceptable?

Francis P.

Dear Francis,

Acceptable is a strange word in these times.

It also depends on who you are talking to.

There are many who would gleefully flock to the beach to get a glimpse of the bums you refer to, and others who would be sweating bucketloads of moral panic over it.

Swimwear has been through many phases and it always comes with negative comments from the modesty brigade.

In the early 1900s, women had to wear loose-fitting frocks and later they were swaddled in conservative woollen swimsuits (can you imagine how uncomfortable that would be?).

In the 1930s, costumes hugged the figure and the material changed, with nylon making it more comfortable to swim and sunbake, but they were still quite puritanical by today’s standards.

Tummies were exposed by the 1950s and by the 60s, tops and bottoms were shrinking with a lot of skin on show. In the 80s it was all about fluoro and it wasn’t just the bums that were out.

Topless bathing was as prolific as the smell of coconut oil and hairspray.

It’s surprising we didn’t self-combust with all the additives and chemicals in the air.

I wonder, Francis, if it will come full circle again.

Perhaps, with cabanas offering more sun protection, and a greater awareness of the dangers of sunbaking, more people will embrace the cover-up culture and protect themselves from the harsh effects of the Australian sun and the sanctimonious sermonising of those in sensible swimwear.

Let me tell you, though, Francis, if I still had my 19-year-old bum, it would be out there frolicking amongst that sea of bums (between the flags of course) and enjoying every moment.

Why not?

And why not embrace people wearing whatever they feel comfortable in at whatever age while they still can?

In this era of body positivity, a bit of jiggling, if the jiggler feels good about it, is surely not for the rest of us to judge.

Carpe diem,

Jasminda.