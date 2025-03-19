‘On the couch’ with Jasminda



DEAR Jasminda,

There was so much stress in the build-up to Cyclone Alfred. How did the experts get it so wrong?

Marcia P.

Dear Marcia,

Now the meteorologists will give you all sorts of reasons for Alfred’s change of heart, like the tropical cyclone looping back on itself which changed its expected trajectory, and the lighter winds caused by its intersection with a high pressure ridge, but in my unprofessional opinion, it came down to the name.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred?

There is nothing menacing or destructive about an Alfred.

Just look at the history books.

Alfred Nobel donated his wealth to establish the Nobel Prize.

Alfred Tennyson was a poet laureate.

Alfred North Whitehead was a mathematician and philosopher.

The etymology doesn’t help.

Alfred means Elf Ruler. Elf Ruler?

Does that sound like a formidable being to you?

Alfred may have had dreams of being a tropical cyclone, but instead he did more meandering and backtracking and looping back than a politician.

And for that we should be grateful.

Many people and businesses still suffered due to flooding, power outages, erosion, and closures.

Incidentally, did you know that the tropical cyclone was supposed to be called Anthony, but the Bureau of Meteorology made a change to avoid confusion as it matched our current Prime Minister?

Carpe diem,

Jasminda.