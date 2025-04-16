‘On the couch’ with Jasminda

DEAR Jasminda,

WHENEVER I go to the supermarket for a couple of items, I end up leaving with a trolley full. How can I avoid the temptation and stick to my budget?

Gloria V.

Dear Gloria,

It’s easy to feel defeated when you go into the supermarket for eggs and milk and return with two punnets of strawberries, goats cheese, a leg of lamb, Weetbix, dishwasher tablets, antibacterial spray, turkey mince, salmon fillets, protein balls, and, if you are at ALDI, a mattress in a box, a home gym, a duck feather quilt, a snuggle hoodie

and a dozen pale ales.

There are, however, a few ways you can stick to your budget.

The first is to have a list.

Taking a handwritten list, or typing one on your phone that you can cross off, will avoid impulse buys and keep you on track.

Only purchase the items on your list and don’t be tempted by the confectionary aisle.

If you don’t walk down it, you’ll be less likely to throw a family-size chocolate bar in the trolley.

Another option is to bring a small recyclable bag with you or, if you are only grabbing milk and bread, take no bag at all.

The difficulty in juggling multiple items should dissuade you from adding extras to your trolley.

For the same reason, selecting a basket instead of a trolley will reduce the number of items you can carry to whatever weight you can manage with two arms.

Another option is to take advantage of supermarket click and collect services.

If you pre-order, you will be less likely to purchase items you don’t need, and you’ll also be able to stick to your original budget as you’ll be paying at the time of purchase instead of when you are surrounded by temptation, flashing lights, sales tickets and looping 80s music that can lull you into a purchasing frenzy.

I challenge anyone to not throw a pack of Lolly Gobble Bliss Bombs and some Kirk’s Pasito into their trolley when Wham’s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go is playing in the background.

I hope these suggestions help, Gloria. Marketing experts are pretty savvy, and it’s easy to be swayed by their customer loyalty promos and two-for-one deals.

Carpe diem,

Jasminda.