One man’s trash? Come and find the treasures at Glenreagh Giant Garage Sale

GLENREAGH Giant Garage Sale is back on Saturday 8 July at 7am, after its last appearance in 2017.

Local resident at the time, Chris Gooley came up with the concept of having a massive garage sale for the entire community on one day and creating a monster attraction.



With Chris’s relocation to Tasmania, he requested local organising legend Terry Powick to carry on his legacy.

Terry told News Of The Area how it works.

“Anyone living in or around Glenreagh can submit their address as the location of their garage sale,” he said.

“This year, we’ve hired The Glenreagh Hall for folks who live outside of town to bring items to sell.

“On the day, booklets with a map and addresses will be available at the Hall and Glenreagh General Store,” he said.

Terry described the Glenreagh community’s support as “amazing”.

The Country Women’s Association (CWA) and Anglican Church are just a couple of local groups that will participate in the sale.

The Glenreagh Giant Garage Sale attracted more than 4000 visitors to the town in 2017.

Its popularity put down to the old adage, ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, along with the homemade bits ‘n’ bobs and the town’s foodie attractions.

“The best way to arrange your day,” Terry advised, “is to come early since the early bird gets the worm.

“To begin, choose a parking spot around the Glenreagh Hall or Golden Dog and walk to the Hall or Glenreagh General Store to pick up a brochure.”

You’ll be able to roam about the neighbourhood, going from store to store, he said.

“I’ve urged folks who have a store to put a balloon in front of their house.

“Before you depart Glenreagh on your way out heading south towards Nana Glen, drive over the bridge, follow the road around, turn right as you cross the rail tracks, and then left onto Kookaburra Drive for more,” he said.

If the previous event is any indication, the organisers are expecting a large crowd.

“Glenreagh is a fantastic community with three fantastic food businesses.

“You can have a bite to eat at Glenreagh Bakery, which makes great pies and pastries, or go to Glenreagh General Store for a burger or steak sandwich.

“And don’t forget about our fantastic pub.

“If you’ve never enjoyed a meal at the Golden Dog Hotel, you’re missing out.

“Country-style friendliness accompanied by a refreshing beer,” said Terry.

With all the dazzling distractions, Terry says visitors are not to worry about getting lost in a Glenreagh residence.

“The town is small and friendly; we’ve got plenty of country hospitality who will be more than happy to point you in the right direction.”

For enquiries phone Terry Powick on 0403 064 386.

By Andrea FERRARI