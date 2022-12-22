One Week to the 103rd Sawtell Super Fun Day

SAWTELL Super Fun Day is one of those events that promises something for everyone and according to Keith Bensley, Organising Committee Chairperson, 2023 is no exception.

It’s an early start, with the Fun Run kicking off the annual Fun Day.



“The Fun Run sets out from Sawtell main street with registrations from 7.30am followed by this year’s return of the traditional Street Parade,” Keith told News Of The Area.

The 5km run to the Sawtell Beach Holiday Park Village Green sets off at 9am and the runners’ arrival at the Village Green heralds the start of the Super Fun Day with a full day of fun, entertainment and sprint races.

“For some real action, Sawtell Firies will have a real-life fire safety demonstration.

“Entertainment on Centre Stage, sponsored by the Sawtell and Toormina Hotels, will be streamed live to air on 107.9 2AIR-FM and features local music artists Jules & Jen and Sarah McKenna.”

The much-anticipated traditional announcement of Sawtellian of the Year and Young Sawtellian of the Year will be at midday with awards being presented by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

“For the kids we have the bungee run, obstacle course, the jumping castle and Pets & Critters Petting Zoo.

“For the older kids there’s the Classic Car display by the Vintage and Veteran and C.ex Car Clubs being held behind the Sawtell Bowlo.

“No one will go hungry with Bellingen Pasta, Lukey’s Loaded Potatoes, Pancakes, Sawtell Hotel Sausage Sizzle, Golding Cookies, no less than three different types of ice cream, Hawaiian Shave Ice, Fairy Floss and a morning must barista brewed coffee,” he said.

There’s plenty of parking available behind the tennis courts across the road and admission, entertainment and rides are all free.

“Be sure to grab next week’s Coffs Coast News Of The Area for last minute roundup of the 103rd Sawtell Super Fun Day,” urged Keith.

By Andrea FERRARI