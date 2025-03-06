Ongoing protection for Eastern Blue Groper



THE no-line fishing prohibition on the Eastern Blue Groper, implemented 12 months ago, will continue for a further three years from 1 March 2025 to enable further research and monitoring on the species.

The NSW Government decision combines with the long-term existing prohibition on spearfishing and commercial fishing of the Eastern Blue Groper to continue the temporary prohibition of line fishing.



“This decision has been taken after the Government considered a range of important factors including recently published scientific information that raised concerns about the potential impacts of climate change and that caution should be taken in managing the species due to their unique biological traits,” the government said in a statement.

“The protection afforded by a prohibition on fishing was required following a community outcry on the behaviour of persons found illegally spearing the fish along the NSW coast and a concern for the sustainability of the species.”

During the 12-month period of the ban, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development undertook community engagement, research and stock assessment of the Blue Groper.

The stock assessment concluded that the Eastern Blue Groper is in a sustainable position, however there is a risk the species is being impacted by climate change and warming waters.

“There is a strong community interest in the State’s iconic Eastern Blue Groper, and there is a community expectation that we take every step possible to understand any potential impacts that climate change may be having on the species,” NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said.

“Three further years of scientific monitoring will deliver a deeper level of understanding of how this wonderful fish is coping with warming conditions and what impact those conditions are having on the population, particularly in our inshore waters where people interact with the Eastern Blue Groper.

“I know some fishers will be disappointed, but I also know there are many in the NSW community, including fishers, who want this State Fish protected and that is what the Government is doing.”