Ongoing support required for Valla Beach defib project

COMMUNITY fundraising is underway to support the Valla Beach Community Defibrillator Project.

The Valla Beach Community Defibrillator Project was established in 2022 as an offshoot of the Valla Beach Community Resilience Team, with an aim to install two 24-hour accessible automatic external defibrillators (AED) in the community at a cost of $6000.



Over $20,000 was raised by the committee through sponsorship from local businesses and community groups, a raffle and an afternoon soiree.

“This enabled us to purchase and install the first seven accessible defibrillators in the Valla Beach district and they are maintained by a group of volunteers to ensure that they are ready to be used at all times,” organiser Julie Collins explained.

This year project organisers are fundraising to replace the AED batteries ($300 per unit) and to maintain the installed cabinets.

They are also seeking further sponsorship, and recently benefited from a council grant of $500.

At the Valla Beach markets on Saturday 5 April, all gold coin donations taken at the gates will go towards the defib project.

There will also be a “tombola” stall at the market office tent where visitors can purchase tickets to win a selection of prizes.

“It takes a great community to come together to fund a project such as this and I am hopeful that we will have continued support to raise enough money to keep the AEDs maintained for the next three years,” Julie said.

The Coffs Coast Freemasons Association sponsors the AED unit at Anderson Park.

“The funds for this defibrillator were provided by the Coffs Coast Freemasons Association to improve the chances of survival of locals who may experience cardiac arrest,” said the group’s Peter Collins.

The community also pitches in to make sure the AED units are correctly maintained.

Harry Greenwood, Senior Deputy Captain of Valla Beach Rural Fire Service, said, “I perform the monthly check on defib 130 located at the Fire Station and a report is sent to Sydney to ensure that the AED is in perfect working order.”

By Jen HETHERINGTON