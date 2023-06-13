Op Shop Ball raises vital funds for jupiter



A SELL-OUT crowd, dressed to the nines in second hand frocks, raised key funds for jupiter Australia at the Op Shop Ball on 27 May at Club Lemon Tree.

The fundraiser was organised by the Lions Club of Tilligerry Peninsula.



The evening was dedicated to supporting jupiter, the Port Stephens youth counselling service that assists young people dealing with anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges.

“This highly successful event witnessed a sold-out crowd, live music, engaging games, a dress competition, and a range of raffles and games,” Avril Saunders of jupiter told News Of The Area.

“The Op Shop Ball created an electrifying atmosphere at Club Lemon Tree.

“With vibrant decorations and live music, attendees danced the night away; showcasing their moves on the packed dance floor.”

Participants turned up in their finest op shop finds, competing for the prestigious titles of King and Queen of the ball.

“The Op Shop Ball united the community in a collective effort to raise awareness and funds for the betterment of local youth mental health services,” Avril said.

By Marian SAMPSON