Open Day at New England Brumby Sanctuary in Armidale

BELLINGEN-based founder and president of the Save The Brumbies (STB) charity, Jan Carter, invites the Coffs Coast to the organisation’s Open Day, held at the New England Brumby Sanctuary in Armidale, on Sunday 18 September.

While STB homes a few Brumbies at a property in Bellingen, the adoption program operates from the Armidale Sanctuary where interested people can visit the numerous horses in their care.



“We are delighted to announce our first Open Day since the COVID lockdowns and we invite all horse lovers to join us for a fun-filled day at our Armidale Sanctuary, our home for the horses on arrival from the wild,” Jan told News Of The Area.

“Here the horses are assessed, handled, vetted etc. and prepared for adoption to approved people.”

All the ‘boys’ are gelded before adoption; all horses are microchipped for future identification, and they are ready for their ‘forever’ new homes.

“We do our best to match the horses with the right people depending on their level of experience and suitable property and our modest adoption fees are very reasonable.”

“The right home and future security of the horses is our main priority.”

All the horses are registered with the Australian Brumby Horse Register and are eligible to compete in shows as a breed in their own right.

At the Open Day there will be demonstrations on training and handling the horses and information regarding ongoing care and maintenance, tours of the Sanctuary to see the horses running free in the paddocks and a BBQ.

“We are all volunteers; STB has no Government funding, and we look to the public to support our vital rescue work for the future survival of our history and heritage,” said Jan.

“Our volunteers come mainly from the Bellingen area.”

“The smaller sanctuary in Bellingen is home to our sponsored horses; these horses are in high level care due to past injuries, trauma, old age etc.

“People can help us support these special disadvantaged horses through our sponsorship program.

“Our website, www.savethebrumbies.org has details, it’s a highly rewarding way to be involved and gives a personal relationship with the horses.”

The Bellingen Sanctuary handles administration and daily care of the sponsored horses.

Visitors are welcome by appointment.

For more information and directions to the New England Brumby Sanctuary, 326 Fleetwood Road, Armidale, email info@savethebrumbies.org or call 02 6655 2224.

By Andrea FERRARI