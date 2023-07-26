OPINION – Access a problem at Woolgoolga Lake Reserve

DEAR News Of The Area,

Through your wonderful newspaper, I would like to congratulate and thank Kevin Hogan, Gurmesh Singh, the City of Coffs Harbour Council, its general manager, the indoor and outdoor staff and Woolgoolga Lake Working Group, for the wonderful refurbishment and improvements to Woolgoolga Lake Reserve.

The old facilities have been restored and new features added, including the much-needed undercover eating area.

The outdoor staff have also re-opened the walking track from Melaleuca Bridge to the lake reserve, meaning no-one has to walk on Lake Road amongst the traffic.

Unfortunately, not all walkers can use this track.

The surface is uneven because of tree roots above ground level and slippery in areas where water lies over the track. Such groups would include but not be limited to, nursing parents with babies and/or toddlers in strollers, infirm persons using walking aids, disabled persons using disability aids and many more.

I would suggest a meeting be organised between Kevin Hogan, Gurmesh Singh and council’s general manager to discuss a tri-parte funding arrangement to build a boardwalk on this site, it would be a great asset to all walkers.

Bill BUCKLESS,

Woolgoolga.