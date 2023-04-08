OPINION: Adrenalin sauce with that pork?

DEAR News Of The Area,

BRAVO to the courageous activist who captured footage of pigs writhing and gasping for oxygen in gas chambers in Australian slaughterhouses (ABC TV 7:30, 27 March).

Gassing is the common manner in which pigs are rendered unconscious.

These sensitive, intelligent, playful creatures make the ultimate sacrifice just to give us a moment’s pleasure.

Yet they live lives of misery and only see the sunlight on their way to their cruel and agonising slaughter.

It is legal to torture pigs in this way but illegal to expose the horror.

This is a travesty of a just society. “

We must change our laws and find a way to kill these sentient beings humanely.

Pork, ham, bacon, pancetta: acid of terror in every mouthful.

Yours faithfully,

Mary FORBES,

Eungai Creek.