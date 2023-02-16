OPINION: Alternative information sources on referendum

DEAR News Of The Area,

A THOUSAND thanks to Stan Wood and Bruce Meder for their responses (NOTA 3/2/23) to Peter Weyling’s mischievous claim sourced apparently from the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA).

I would be a little less kind regarding the IPA, however.

Over many years this odious organisation could be best described as four miles right of Genghis Khan, rather than “conservative”.

There is a very important difference.

Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Price has accepted the IPA penny for many years and has, it would seem, had a very unfortunate persuasive influence on the conservative thought within the National Party, leading to its current “no” approach to the upcoming referendum.

As an alternative information source, may I suggest Noel Pearson’s five Boyer Lectures, with particular reference to his first, ‘Who We Were, Who We Are, Who We Can Be’, his fourth, ‘Transformational School Education’ and fifth, ‘We, The Australian People’.

They run for about 30 minutes each and all are worth the airtime.

They are available for free on the ABC Listen app.

Thank you,

Gwyn AUSTEN,

Coffs Coast.