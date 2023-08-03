OPINION – Belief, hope and prayer is not enough

DEAR News of the Area,

In response to Reverend Whelan’s recent letter, I would like to point out a couple of concerning issues.

He seems to have been influenced by the ongoing lie that this referendum is about dividing our nation.

It is not. It is not about one group gaining advantage over the rest of us.

The upcoming referendum is about one thing only. It is asking us to agree for Indigenous Australians to have a ‘Voice to Parliament’ in matters concerning them.

The Voice to Parliament seeks the right to advise government on policies, projects and their implementation in ways that will help, not hinder Indigenous peoples.

The Voice also seeks to advise governments about how best to spend taxpayer’s dollars earmarked for Indigenous projects so that it actually meets their needs.

It is not asking for more money – it is asking that future monies be spent appropriately.

Whelan states: “Our Aboriginal brothers and sisters have been truly blessed by all Australian taxpayer’s dollars … and we hope and pray that those in authority are using these monies wisely to the benefit of … all communities.”

Quite obviously previous and current money has not been used wisely to the benefit of communities.

I’m sorry the Rev isn’t aware of this.

Australian governments have a long history of spending money in ways that are not appropriate to the needs of Indigenous peoples due to a refusal to actually ask them what they need.

We have spent too long assuming that ‘we know best’ when attempting to help Indigenous Australians, and then after the money is spent, and projects fail, blaming them and resenting them for being “so blessed” to have all that money spent on them.

To simply ‘believe all members of parliament, state and federal, are striving to raise the standard of living for all Australians,’ as stated by Whelan is naïve at best, and dangerous at worst.

Democratic government only works to everyone’s advantage if it is held accountable.

I wonder if Whelan actually observes the actions of our parliamentarians?

If he did, I think he would realise his Pollyanna attitude falls way short.

Turning a blind eye and just believing that Indigenous Australians are doing okay is not good enough.

We can not afford to simply ‘believe,’ to simply ‘hope and pray’ that our elected parliamentarians are delivering to all members of our society.

Such an attitude gives them free reign to do whatever to whoever they want.

Like many people, I am no longer satisfied that when it comes to the rights of Indigenous Australians, our politicians are doing the right thing.

That’s why our constitution needs to change.

That’s why I’ll be voting ‘yes’.

Yes, to change for the better.

Regards,

J. KELLY-WILLIAMS,

Toormina.