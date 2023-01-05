OPINION: Beyond my expectations

DEAR News Of The Area

I’d like to give a shout out to the wonderful staff at The Shoreline at Park Beach (near the Plaza).

From the Admin, to grounds staff, everyone is so friendly and welcoming.

I’ve now been here six weeks and this whole complex is absolutely amazing; beyond my expectations.

Thank you to the owners of Park Beach Plaza for building these beautiful accommodation and aged care homes and facilities.

Trish Welsh

Coffs Harbour