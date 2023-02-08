OPINION: Bike riders asked to make presence known

DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM new to the area and not a young woman anymore.

I am loving the many opportunities to enjoy the ocean and the river on foot with and without my dog.

I particularly love it that people get to enjoy being out and about on their bikes, a skill I never learned.

But, may I request that when approaching us from behind that riders use their bells please.

I, and others like me, could so easily lose their balance or the dog could pull us into your path and the results would be catastrophic.

It would make such a difference to our mutual enjoyment.

It’s a tiny thing with enormous ramifications.

Thank you for your help in this matter.

Regards,

Joanna WALKER

Nambucca Heads.