OPINION: Boat Ramp Shame

DEAR News Of The Area,

FOR the last couple of months the rubbish bin at the fish cleaning table at the boat ramp has had no lid.

Fish frames regularly stick out of the bin and the sea birds are scavenging and dropping fish guts and heads and frames all around.

It’s someone’s job to empty the bin so surely it’s also their job to put in a new bin replacement.

The boat ramp is a $15 million State Government disaster and the permanent dredge, sand pumping operation and the scrappy unfinished appearance of that whole precinct gives me little confidence for the state’s redevelopment blue print of the Jetty Foreshore.

Regards,

Peter LEWIS,

Park Beach.