OPINION: Bonville Lookout plaques do need attention

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS alarmed at the report in NOTA (21 April 2023) about ‘Malicious damage’ to rainforest at Coffs Jetty beach, but perplexed by the story on page 7 about ‘Memorial plaques to remain at Bonville Lookout’.

Surely these are similar instances of a cavalier attitude to the environment, but with a very different take home message for the perpetrators?

I did a little survey of my own, recording the surname and date of death (when available) on the plaques (as a proxy for installation date).

In total I counted 34 plaques, some out of sight from the track, not the “handful” reported in the NOTA story.

In addition, there are three bare cement pads that may have contained a plaque, and one obvious aborted attempt with glue.

Nearer to the rock pool I also discovered ten cement pads leading down to the water that probably are put there by local surfers to “Save our Soles” while walking over the sharp rocks!

Broken down by decade from the 1960s to the present, the number of plaques are: 1, 0, 1, 3, 5, 13, and 9 (for 2020-2023).

I only found two plaques that have local historical/cultural significance being dedicated to people lost at sea off Sawtell.

Other sanctioned memorials are on much-appreciated seating and must have cost the family a lot of money.

The Urunga boardwalk also has plenty of ad hoc memorials but that is an artificial structure.

I know this is a sensitive issue for the bereaved, but the headland is not the place for such memorials, and anyone who truly appreciates the natural beauty of that place would not want to marr it with these sometimes-gaudy displays.

I think the Coffs Council is unwise to turn a blind eye to this issue as it will only encourage a lot more of the same.

Yours sincerely,

Des FOLEY,

Coffs Harbour.