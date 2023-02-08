OPINION: Bring on the cashless gaming card

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE debate about the cashless gaming card is very revealing as well as utterly predictable. Labor wants a “trial” (kick the can down the road) while the Nationals want different treatment in regional areas.

Let us be clear why the cashless gaming card is being proposed.

The Crime Commission report listed, number one, that a cashless gaming card is needed to combat criminals using clubs and pubs to launder money.

If the revenue from these socially parasitic machines is to fall because they are not being used to support drug dealers and other criminal enterprises then that is a good thing.

I find it extraordinary the lengths that the pubs and clubs will go to justify their failure to prevent themselves being guilty of benefiting from the proceeds of crime.

The Crime Commission has pointed out the elephant in the room.

The pubs and clubs are incapable of self-regulation in this regard.

Anything less than a mandatory cashless gaming card across the whole of NSW is to be complicit in the crime of money laundering.

Regards,

Peter SOBEY,

Valla.