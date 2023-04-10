OPINION: Check for asbestos before renovating

FOR me the battle against asbestos is personal.

I lost my father to asbestos five years ago – 35 years after his exposure to the mineral in his workplace.

Some of those he worked alongside have not been impacted.

Working in a science lab, the exposure was minimal.

So my message is, it doesn’t take much and everyone dealing with asbestos needs to take care.

Because, in my experience, mesothelioma, a cancer caused by asbestos, can’t be cured and is a very hard way to die.

Unknowingly, many Australians expose themselves and their families to asbestos after undertaking DIY renovations without being conscious of its presence in their homes.

According to the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency, a staggering one in three homes in Australia built before 1990 contain the deadly asbestos fibre.

Head of National Asbestos and Dust Diseases at Slater and Gordon, Joanne Wade, said that whilst people love to take advantage of a long weekend to finish home projects, it is important to know that when disturbed, asbestos poses a very real risk.

Loose fibres that are invisible to the naked eye can contaminate your hair, clothing and even surrounding furniture.

Breathing in asbestos dust and fibre can be deadly.

“Every day I see clients whose lives are tragically affected by a danger they had no idea was under their roof,” she said.

Before you begin any home renovation project it is important to check that you are not ripping up deadly fibro that contains asbestos.

If asbestos is found in your home, contact a licensed asbestos removalist immediately.

If you have been diagnosed with an asbestos related disease, do not delay in seeking legal advice.

There is support and a fund for those suffering from asbestos related diseases thanks to the work of Bernie Banton (AM).

There are strict rules on the disposal of asbestos.

To find out how to dispose of asbestos, visit www.asbestossafety.gov.au.

Port Stephens Council advises the following in relation to asbestos.

“If you are a homeowner or you’re thinking about renovating, it’s important to be aware of asbestos.

“The handling and removal of asbestos is a regulated activity and must be carried out in accordance with certain guidelines.

“Before commencing any building or renovating around the home, it’s a good idea to seek out accurate information about asbestos.

“We recommend the use of a licensed asbestos removal contractor to test, handle and remove all asbestos-based building materials.

“Special precautions should always be taken, even for minor renovation works that don’t require Council approval.

“To dispose of asbestos, take to Newline Road Waste Facility.”

By Marian SAMPSON