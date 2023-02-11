OPINION: Coffs Council – Please look after your seniors

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WRITE on behalf of Coffs Seniors Computer Club which meets on a Monday from 8.30am to 11am at the Council-owned Cavanbah Hall, who are charging the elderly for renting this space each week $162.82 (including charge for cupboard space).

With insurance we have to fork out $200 weekly (a $48 deficit).

The air-conditioning does not work and hasn’t for the last five months and it could be another three months.

Our seniors attend each week so they can learn to integrate with family and other folk and not become socially isolated or depend on their young grandchildren.

Whenever one person stands up and says “Wait a minute Council, this is wrong’ it helps other people to do the same.

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR,

Coffs Harbour.