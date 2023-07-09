OPINION – Coffs Harbour won’t win Tidy Towns

DEAR News Of The Area,

I ASK myself, would Coffs win Tidy Towns?

I don’t think so, I have just come home from Queensland and the way they keep their roundabouts, parks, roadside gardens and the like, it is a credit to their local councils and their workers.

Outside our Council chambers there are good-looking gardens in the roundabout, also Harbour Drive and Hogbin Drive, and one more outside the racecourse but that’s where it all ends.

When driving into Coffs from the southern end, the roundabout at England’s Rd a disgrace.

I realise you can’t have high shrubs. but small hedging and ground covers would keep safety first.

Another poor show is the roundabout at Orlando and Hogbin Dr and many more.

Now what about the garden beds along the highway full of weeds?

Come on Council, we all realise how lucky we are to live in Coffs, the best place to live in all of Australia, so make us proud and let’s start cleaning up and planting.

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR,

Coffs Harbour.