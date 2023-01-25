Opinion: Coffs other problem: limbo

DEAR News Of The Area,

COFFS Harbour has attracted more than its share of refugees, and cultural diversity is a good thing.

The hidden shame that previous governments have developed as policy mean that large proportions of refugees have an uncertain future.

Temporary protection visas etc can drag on for years and years because the system is too overwhelmed to resolve their status.

An African acquaintance of mine has three children, the youngest was born in Australia five years ago.

All of her three go to school, the eldest has represented Coffs at state sporting events.

The mother has a job in a nursing home and she speaks five languages including French, Portuguese, English and Swahili.

She has a car and a driver’s licence however she has been on a temporary protection visa for the past five years.

This status amongst refugees in our community is not uncommon.

It destabilises our entire community and is our nation’s shame.

Regards,

Peter LEWIS,

Park Beach.