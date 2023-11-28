OPINION: Cognitive dissonance at play over offshore wind farms



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE been reading the News Of The Area articles on the proposed wind farm in the Post Stephens area with great interest.

Some of the coverage has been pro but most has been anti.

The recent protest in Hawks Nest was supported by several community groups: HNTGPA (Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens Progress Association), PBCA (Pindimar Bundabah Community Association), MKEG (Myall Koala and Environment Group), Save the Myall Save Port Stephens and the local Indigenous community.

There is no evidence to support the idea that wind farms have a negative effect on tourism, particularly if they are built at least 20 km from the coast.

Similarly there is no evidence of wind farms killing or causing whales to beach themselves, according to Greenpeace.

Environmental concerns are now focused on the pristine nature of the environment and the fact that it is a unique habitat for birds such as Gould’s Petrels.

I don’t think that this is a case of nimbyism (Not In My Back Yard).

I believe that it is more a case of cognitive dissonance i.e. the mental discomfort that people feel when they hold two opposing values.

As has been reported in NOTA, many members of these groups (a) oppose the proposed wind farm development and (b) agree that wind farms are a vital component in adjusting to climate change.

These opposing views lead to a state of cognitive dissonance.

When confused by conflicting values, people have a tendency to behave in ways that deny their own beliefs.

It is a common phenomenon around the world – many people believe in the climate science and yet cannot reduce their own emissions.

We still drive fuel guzzling cars and fly overseas or interstate for holidays and so on.

Why is it so difficult for us to adapt to a future without fossil fuels?

According to Young and Rogers (2023) writing in The Conversation, people generally want simple answers, solutions that work, things basically to stay the same, a sense of security and quick fixes.

Unfortunately, adapting to climate change is the opposite – it is complex, requires experimentation to find solutions that work, involves large scale social change, is uncertain and time consuming.

I understand the human desire for stability, security and for things to remain the same.

However we are in a period of unprecedented change.

I believe that we need to embrace all changes that enable us to burn less fossil fuels, whether we like them or not.

We need to embrace these ideas for the ‘public good’.

That is why I am a YIMBY – Yes In My Back Yard.

Regards,

Dr Sally HUNTER,

Tea Gardens.