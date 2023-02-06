OPINION: Council ill-advised on Yacaaba access

DEAR News Of The Area,

Last week’s letter that appeared in the NOTA was sent to the General Manager of MidCoast Council on 12/1/23.

A representative from Council replied on Friday 20/1/2023 by phone.

He was sympathetic and apologised, explaining that they were simply restoring the regulations that were determined many decades ago and that nothing could be done to make it easier for the incapacitated and disabled to access the area.

When sand was required to replenish Jimmys Beach, there was no hesitation to extract it from the huge sandhill at Deadmans which took millions of years to form and fifteen years for Great Lakes Council (GLC) to demolish.

This sand now lies in the river and bay causing never ending problems.

As regards the cultural significance, it was here at the base of the sandhill that Aboriginal artefacts and middens existed.

Furthermore, a few decades ago, GLC had no issue in allowing an Army DUKW to roar up and down the sand flats along Jimmys Beach, entertaining tourists from the bay, ripping up the weed beds and interfering with the ecology.

When the commercial fishermen frequent the area, I can assure you that very little care and responsibility is demonstrated in accessing and netting of fish.

Access to Yacaaba was formally via Deadmans until the brains on GLC thought it best to have three permanent tracks via Jimmys Beach.

The one track at Deadmans was eliminated every six hours with the change of tide. Now the tracks along Jimmys Beach are there 24/7.

Mind you, the National Parks were responsible for restricting access along Bennetts Beach.

They had it in their heads that the less access points resulted in less driving on the beach.

DUMB!

It resulted in more driving on the beach and emergency vehicles not having quick access.

It appears that my four generations, currently three, enjoying access to Yacaaba Headland is not as important as the Indigenous or commercial fishers.

I also believe that the Council has been ill-advised on these restrictions.

Regards,

John ALTERATOR,

Hawks Nest.