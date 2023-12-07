OPINION: Debunking misconceptions about Boambee Creek Estuary



DEAR News Of The Area,

RECENT news highlighting the purported dangers to the Boambee Creek Estuary due to the presence of certain chemicals in its mangrove areas raises alarms that might be unwarranted.

While concerns for environmental health are valid, the assertions made regarding the impact of these chemicals on the mangroves might not accurately represent the situation.

Studies conducted by esteemed researchers like J.P. Essien and Agung Dhamar Syakti shed light on the behaviour of compounds like xylene, naphthalene, cresol, carbon disulphide, and furan, which were allegedly found in the estuary.

These compounds, often associated with urbanised areas, possess volatile properties, evaporating swiftly and mitigating potential harm to the mangroves.

Their quick evaporation removes their presence, diminishing their impact on the ecosystem.

Mangroves, being robust ecosystems, harbour hydrocarbon-utilising bacteria (HUB) that actively degrade hydrocarbons, using them as carbon and energy sources.

These microorganisms play a pivotal role in mitigating the effects of such compounds.

Furthermore, mangroves are renowned for sequestering carbon in sediments, enriching the environment, and contributing to their resilience.

Numerous scientific studies, including Michelle Passos Araujo’s research, establish that hydrocarbons are prevalent in coastal regions near urbanised areas.

Contrary to assumptions, mangroves have showcased their resilience in withstanding hydrocarbon exposure, even in oil spill scenarios, as evidenced by scientific observations.

Moreover, the presence of seagrass near the alleged affected mangrove area deserves attention.

Seagrass, known to be more susceptible to contamination than mangroves, would likely exhibit signs of distress before the mangroves in cases of severe pollution.

However, there’s no indication of such deterioration, casting doubt on the severity of the alleged contamination.

It’s crucial to approach these situations with scientific rigour.

An overemphasis on the presence of these compounds in the Boambee Creek Estuary may create unnecessary fear within the local community and deter potential tourists, particularly during the holiday season.

Further comprehensive scientific investigations are imperative to understand the causes of any mangrove die-off comprehensively.

The current evidence and established scientific literature suggest that attributing mangrove degradation solely to these chemicals may present a partial picture.

It’s imperative to consider a broader range of factors before drawing conclusions that impact local communities and tourism.

Regards,

Jade FARRUGIA,

Undergraduate Marine Scientist (SCU),

Member of Barefoot Biogeochemistry,

Founder, The Oceans Need Us.