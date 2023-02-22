OPINION: Do you feel properly represented?

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE NSW State election is drawing closer and it is time for everyone on the electoral roll in Coffs Harbour to ask whether their voice is heard and properly represented to the NSW Parliament by the incumbent member.

If the answer is no, then vote for someone else.

It sounds obvious, but this electorate has a history of voting for the Coalition regardless of how little representation we actually get in Parliament and regardless of how much our voices are ignored on so many issues.

If you want change, you have to vote for someone new.

In particular, if you want your voice heard on matters such as the Jetty Foreshore development, and on the construction phase of the bypass, get a new voice to Parliament.

Regards,

Roger TINDALE,

Boambee East.