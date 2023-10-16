OPINION: Don’t be a tosser or a fire-bug!

DEAR News Of The Area,

WE have another worrisome fire season coming up, well, actually already here in some parts of the country.

This is an appeal to smokers.

Please, please don’t throw your cigarette butts out of the car.

Or anywhere else.

Today I walked along a section of Solitary Islands Way in Woopi and was astounded at the number of cigarette butts along the verge.

Literally one or two every metre or so.

If you must smoke in the car, it’s a no-brainer…use the ashtray!

If you don’t like a stinky car, use some gumption and don’t smoke in the car, or use some air freshener.

There was a lot of dried, long dead grass in places along the verge.

A disaster waiting to happen!

Besides the fact that it’s littering and maybe that unmarked police car who spotted your toss will issue a fine.

Don’t be a tosser!

Or a potential fire-bug.

Regards,

Gwen MCNAMARA,

Woolgoolga.