OPINION: Drive it, but can’t park it

DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM sure that there are a lot of folk out there who were astounded by the news that there is going to be another high rise building on the corner of Gordon and Albany St (near roundabout) were currently there is a car park which holds just on 200 cars five or even six days a week for workers.

Now while this building is being constructed, these folk that currently work in town and use this car park daily, where will they go?

Apparently the new offices will employ another 300 people with their own carpark for 84 spaces. It looks like the bike shops are going to get really busy.

There are so many vacant buildings; the old police station, court house, soon to be vacated Coffs Council building, a large block in Harbour Drive near the bank and even the unused overgrown tennis courts also in Harbour drive.

Do we still have a town planner in council working?

Remember that just because you went to uni doesn’t make you smarter than anyone else.

Common sense doesn’t come with a degree.

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR,

Coffs Harbour.