OPINION – Farmers will remember Simon Crean

ON BEHALF of the agricultural community, I offer our condolences to the Crean family after the loss of a remarkable man who commanded the respect of our industry.

Simon had notable involvement in agriculture, landcare and regional Australia, serving as the Minister for Primary Industries and Energy in the Australian Government from 1991 to 1996.

He played a significant role in shaping agricultural policies and was a strong advocate for agriculture, for farmers and for free trade, both during and after his political career.

Simon actively supported the Landcare movement to encourage sustainable land management practices and championed the involvement of farmers and local communities.

I’ve been honoured to have worked with him across a number of advisory positions and have always appreciated and respected his support for our industry and the people in it.

Simon’s efforts have contributed to the advancement of agriculture and the promotion of sustainable development in Australia’s regional areas and for this, he leaves a legacy that will be remembered by farmers.

Regards,

Fiona SIMSON,

National Farmers Federation president.