OPINION: Fuel price rip off

DEAR News Of The Area

Once again or should I say we are still being ripped off by Coffs Harbour service stations.

I use diesel fuel in my vehicle and have just returned from a long trip in the country.

Today diesel fuel at most Coffs Harbour service stations is at $2.25.5 (Mobil) or $2.29.9 (Coles Express) with others between those prices.

So it annoys me when I see diesel fuel at as low as $2.07.7 (Mobil) or $2.09.9 (Woolworths) at Port Macquarie.

This is not an isolated instance, for at little Coolongolook diesel fuel is available for $2.09.9 (BP and Ampol)

At Moss Vale in the southern highlands where I recently purchased diesel, today upon checking via the fuel watch app, diesel is available for $2.05.9 through both Woolworths and Coles express service stations. All prices are current at todays date (3 January)

So come on you service stations, how about you do the right thing and stop ripping us off.

Regards

John Woodcock, Sapphire Beach.