OPINION: Hail Merry to Nambucca Taxis

DEAR News Of The Area,

CHRISTMAS is a time when we reflect on the ups and downs of the passing year.

One of my gratitudes has been the outstanding service of Nambucca Cabs, their reliability, friendliness and consistency 24 hours and going the extra mile to help remove bags and shopping.

Always at the ever ready without complaint though often stressed themselves.

For that, I say thank you.

As drivers they are exposed to good and bad public behaviour and manage to navigate all and sundry.

Over 2022 I have gotten to know them all and hear some of their own stories.

Sadly, none have the time at the moment to write my suggested thriller, ‘Confessions of a Cabbie’.

Nambucca Taxis is a family run business that is an asset to this area performing what I believe to be an essential service.

I for one would be grounded without them.

Many cabbies will be forfeiting their own Christmas Day for our convenience, so please honour and applaud them with praise and recognition this Christmas.

Hail Merry Christmas Nambucca Taxis.

Regards,

Karin MATEJKA,

Nambucca Valley.