OPINION: Have your say on Council’s SRV

DEAR News Of The Area,

CRUNCH time is looming for the decision by IPART on the voracious application by our Council.

There are many in our community, most of them the elderly, large families and/or tenants who will struggle.

Among the regulations of the NSW Local Government Act is ‘232 (d) – Role of Councillor: to represent the collective interests of residents, ratepayers and the local community’.

I fail to see how the intended expenditure for the benefit of a minority being borne by so many low and fixed income residents is in our interests, to any degree.

There have been wafflings of possible assistance which may, repeat, may, actually be put in place.

It’s a bit late to mention these measures now, definitely a cart before the horse moment, especially when one of those measures would allow deferring rates for aged pensioners against their estate!

These measures are an acknowledgement by Council that it knows the additional expense is a bridge too far.

I do not recall seeing in the printed matter on the SRV information for people, mainly those over 70 years of age, how to inform IPART of the impact this SRV application, if approved, will have on their lives.

The IPART address to which they can write is PO Box K35, Haymarket Post Shop, NSW, 1240.

If you feel strongly against this grab for cash, IPART must receive your correspondence by 3 March 2023.

Pick up your pen and tell IPART your worries.

Regards,

Elizabeth MEADER,

Raymond Terrace.