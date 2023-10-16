OPINION: Housing hypocrisy

DEAR News Of The Area,

AS a constituent of an Australian democracy I believe I am entitled to an opinion.

Recently the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, opened the cultural centre in Coffs Harbour.

A majority of ratepayers objected to the construction of this building which is rumoured to end up costing around $100 million.

Coffs Harbour is a hot-spot in the state for an increasing number of homeless people (including Indigenous people).

The amount spent on this building should have been used for social housing.

Anthony Albanese’s hypocrisy and insensitivity will be reflected in an acceleration of No votes in the referendum.

Regards,

Merrin VAN DARTEL,

Sawtell.