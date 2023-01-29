OPINION: How did Transport for NSW get it so wrong?

DEAR News Of The Area,

THIS week we met Dr Rob Kooyman, renowned global rainforest researcher.

Rob had spent an hour surveying the small 0.5 ha Patch of original remnant lowland rainforest in West Coffs, destined for destruction by Transport for NSW (TfNSW) and the Bypass project due to commence shortly.

Later he will further examine the new and extremely rare species discovered further north.

In that brief one hour period Rob had confirmed what we have been saying all along.

The vegetation in the Grandpa’s Scrub is truly unique and rare, clearly met Threatened Ecological Community standards and more than qualified for referral to the Commonwealth for further assessment and consideration.

So how did TfNSW get it so wrong?

Or did they? Evidence suggests that they knew it was rare and unique years ago, and even had an alternate route which bypassed not only the patch of Scrub but the area of vegetation further north which contains the new species of Fontainea and Pittosporum. Apparently blueberries are more important!

It is now pretty obvious that TfNSW’s so called wait for it, soon to be released proposal which could see 80 percent of the vegetation in Grandpa’s Scrub saved, is nothing more than an eleventh hour bid to save little more than their face.

While they have agreed to move the access road, the NW corner which we calculate contains approximately 60 percent of the species diversity and age significance will be destroyed, the main creek which has sustained the patch for millenia filled in, and the side of the patch opened up to light and wind effects.

Whatever is left will die a slow death.

Their proposed concession for this unbelievable destruction; that salvaged plant material can be used to extend the vegetation into unused and degraded Bypass land, only further exposes their lack of understanding of, or will, or both, to treat this unique Patch of local Environmental and Cultural Heritage and new endangered species with the care they deserve.

We may love the ocean, the beach, and drinking banana smoothies by the pool, and we sure as hell want the heavy vehicles removed from our main street, but the Coffs community also knows a thing or two about being done over.

The NSW Minister for Transport Sam Farraway stood in Grandpa’s Scrub a little more than two weeks ago and promised to look into our claims and concerns.

What are you waiting for Sam?

Regards,

Dave WOOD,

Advocates for Grandpa’s Scrub.