OPINION: I almost purchased in Swan Bay’s Fisherman’s Village

DEAR News Of The Area,

I DECIDED to purchase cabin number 24 in the Fisherman’s Village at Swan Bay.

We met with the agent on the date and time specified and conducted a property inspection of the cabin and the facilities.

I found it strange that there were a lot of men in the village and only one woman with a couple of kids.

Being a weekend, normally a holiday village would be packed with people (people, kids, families etc) and people would talk or acknowledge you as you walked by.

But the men avoided eye contact and would change direction when they saw us.

Even though I was a bit uneasy, I still decided to purchase the property and paid my deposit.

I went back for a second visit before finalising my purchase.

It was late afternoon/evening and I was confronted by a man who was blocking my path.

As I was purchasing in the village I believed I had the right to re-inspect the facility.

He did not state who he was but proceeded to interrogate me as to my reason for being there.

I travel for work and have stayed in numerous motels and other accommodation and have never been threatened in this manner.

I also believed I did not have to justify my reasons for being there to a complete stranger.

I mentioned the incident to a local who proceeded to inform me that the village was used for drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

I was furious.

At no stage was I informed by the agent that this was the case, and it was sold to me as a beautiful place to visit with my family and relax.

When I spoke to the agent again after receiving the new information and expressed my concerns, they then advised me that is what they also heard but there was no formal approval for this.

Due to the non-disclosure I, a single woman, would have put myself and my family and grandkids in a situation surrounded by men undergoing drug and alcohol treatment without knowing the safety concerns that this presents as there appeared to be no formal process in place to manage the risk.

I did not feel safe nor could I relax and enjoy my cabin, therefore I decided not to proceed with the purchase.

Mr Pene states that 24/7 staff supervision is available, but these are normal cabins which means easy access in and out of the cabins, an open wide area, and no gates to keep people in and out and restrict unauthorised entry.

So how can they guarantee the safety of families and the community?

I will not be buying any properties in Swan Bay and I was told when purchasing that this was a neighbourhood scheme and had levies.

How is it possible to do both and also have a holiday village plus a drug and alcohol outreach program at the same premises?

My friend ended up purchasing there and has since had to take an AVO application against Mr Pene.

My friend agreed to withdraw her application after Mr Pene gave twelve months undertaking to the court not to harass, intimidate, approach, etc.

I believe it is called mutual undertaking.

Regards,

S MULQUINEY.