OPINION – I hear you Jasminda, spot on!

DEAR News Of The Area,

I read with interest Jasminda’s recent column about certain family matters.

Jasminda, following on from your advice summated to, “once your son leaves home do not let him store his items at your place”, here’s a case study for you

We sold in Sydney and put all our possessions in storage, leaving our sons with the key.

Wrong move – when we found our new home in Coffs we had the container delivered only to find our sons had put some of their possessions, they couldn’t part with, in our container.

Bev MILES,

Coffs Harbour.