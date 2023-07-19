OPINION – I hear you Jasminda, spot on! Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 19, 2023 DEAR News Of The Area, I read with interest Jasminda’s recent column about certain family matters. Jasminda, following on from your advice summated to, “once your son leaves home do not let him store his items at your place”, here’s a case study for you We sold in Sydney and put all our possessions in storage, leaving our sons with the key. Wrong move – when we found our new home in Coffs we had the container delivered only to find our sons had put some of their possessions, they couldn’t part with, in our container. Bev MILES, Coffs Harbour.