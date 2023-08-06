OPINION – Inspiring and positive

DEAR News Of The Area,

‘Working for a Dream’, (NOTA p3, 28 July 2023) was such an inspiring and positive story.

How wonderful to read about people willing to travel and work for not only a personal income but to also share in improving their local community and future prosperity in the Solomon Islands.

Great to be inspired by humans who strive for excellence and are thankful for opportunities.

We can all learn from an attitude like this. Thanks to Costa Blueberries for providing work to jobseekers.

Regards,

Catherine McINTYRE,

Boambee