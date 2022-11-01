OPINION: Is beach debris dangerous? Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 1, 2022 Lisa, visiting from Melbourne, has expressed concerns over the level of debris on the beach at Fly Point, labelling the situation “dangerous”. DEAR News Of The Area, WHY when you are visiting from Melbourne do you have to bring a rake to the beach just to make room to sit and clear a path to the water? I am here with my parents who live in the Bay at Fly Point. The Port Stephens Council should be clearing this debris. It’s dangerous. Regards, Lisa HEINRICHS, Melbourne. Lisa, visiting from Melbourne, has expressed concerns over the level of debris on the beach at Fly Point, labelling the situation “dangerous”.