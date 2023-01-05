OPINION: Keep politics out of local government

DEAR News Of The Area,

AFTER reading both articles featuring Cr Jonathan Cassells in News Of The Area Coffs Coast on 16 December 22, I am greatly disturbed that this Councillor and his factions are politicising our Council.

Councils are for roads, rates, rubbish and a myriad of other services – not politics.

If your agenda is purely politics, you don’t belong in a position of authority in Local Government and should resign.

Show me scientific proof, not rhetoric or opinion, of a current ‘Climate Emergency’ caused by Australia, who are less than one percent of global emissions.

How can any reasonable, rational, educated person believe that our miniscule emissions control the weather in Australia?

Every one of the weather events Cr Cassell quotes have happened before, if not, how can authorities quote, “This is the worst (flood, fire, drought, hailstorm) since (insert date)”?

That alone proves that these events have happened before.

Stop wasting mine and other ratepayers money on your political agenda.

Regards,

P TREVILLIEN,

Woolgoolga.