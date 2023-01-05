OPINION: Kind-hearted Coffs Harbour people

DEAR News Of The Area

My wife and I took a Christmas Day drive out beyond Englands road. Somewhere near Landrigans trail we became hopelessly bogged.

A call to NRMA informed us that no rescue service was available on unregistered roads.

My wife is disabled and cannot walk unaided. We were facing a private tow truck job on Christmas Day, possibly costing thousands of dollars. The situation looked very bleak.

A large four-wheel drive vehicle pulled up behind us and a young couple immediately sprang into action.

Jo Jo and Lachlan found the towing point on our liberty wagon and pulled us back from the muddy pond which had swallowed the front of our vehicle.

They acted from the kindness of their hearts and refused any recompense for their hard work.

We turned around to retrace our ill fated journey only to become confused and lost amid the numerous tracks in the forest.

Our car was sustaining underside damage from the extremely rough terrain and we did not know our way home.

At that point of despondency two trail bike riders appeared.

Anthony and his young son Jack gave us an assurance that they would scout ahead and pick the best way back to the bitumen. They returned and escorted our vehicle all the way back to the sealed section of Englands road. Once more these generous people refused any type of reward.

My wife and I are chastened by my foolish drive but rewarded by the spirit of kindness shown by our rescuers. We hope that Jo Jo and Lachlan and Anthony and Jack read this letter and know they have raised our trust in the goodness of Coffs Harbour citizens.

Regards,

Brett and Jacquie

Sapphire Beach