OPINION: Latest foreshore policy

GOOD to see that with an election imminent the State Government has abandoned its policy of selling off public assets to fund infrastructure development.

As this is precisely the funding model and prime driver of Gurmesh Singh’s proposed foreshore development he owes the electorate a clarification of what they will now be voting on.

Mr Singh might also clarify that when he constantly refers to “some built form” at the foreshore he actually means two, four and six storey buildings of all types.

He means, in fact, the opening up of the Jetty foreshore to general urban development.

Frank SCAHILL,

Coffs Harbour.