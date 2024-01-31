OPINION: Let’s replace the Big Banana with the Big Tissue Box!



DEAR News Of The Area,

WHILST letters to the paper are occasionally constructive, dealing in facts, one can be forgiven for thinking in the main they are from the bleeding hearts and tree huggers, the virtue signalers and climate warriors, the hand wringers and modern doomsday merchants.

In essence, those that continually complain finding something to whine about, instead of looking for positives it seems.

They are of course entitled to carry on, something I cherish in our democracy, and wouldn’t have any other way.

What’s more they certainly give me the odd wry smile and sometimes laugh out loud moments.

So maybe a little levity in return might not be unreasonable?

Let’s replace the Big Banana with the Big Tissue Box!

Instead of protests that disrupt people going about their lawful business or annoying sit ins etc, there could be regular ‘sob ins’ at the Big Tissue Box.

That way, the affronted and aggrieved could put their virtue on display for their cause du jour on a regular basis, with all the media attention they so covet, while the rest of us get on with our lives.

Just a thought.

Hopefully they too also have a sense of humour!

Regards,

Mike PEARCE,

Boambee East.