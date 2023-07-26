OPINION – Let’s turn it around Cowper Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 27, 2023 DEAR News Of The Area, I have lived and worked in the Nambucca Valley for more than 30 years. In that time I have met many wonderful people. I see the coming referendum as an opportunity to rehabilitate Cowper’s reputation as the electorate with the highest ‘no’ vote in the country at the 1967 referendum. I feel certain the fears of those who voted ‘no’ at that time have not been realised. And I am just as certain the fear-mongering of the current ‘no’ campaign will be proved groundless. Let’s show the country who we truly are, and vote ‘yes’, in the upcoming referendum. Regards, Deidre BEAR, Nambucca Heads.