OPINION – Let’s turn it around Cowper

DEAR News Of The Area,

I have lived and worked in the Nambucca Valley for more than 30 years.

In that time I have met many wonderful people.

I see the coming referendum as an opportunity to rehabilitate Cowper’s reputation as the electorate with the highest ‘no’ vote in the country at the 1967 referendum.

I feel certain the fears of those who voted ‘no’ at that time have not been realised.

And I am just as certain the fear-mongering of the current ‘no’ campaign will be proved groundless.

Let’s show the country who we truly are, and vote ‘yes’, in the upcoming referendum.

Regards,

Deidre BEAR,

Nambucca Heads.