OPINION: Local MP should not criticise Prime Minister’s Coffs appearance

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHILST my initial reaction to the no show by our local member Gurmesh Singh at the opening of Yarrila Place was one of disappointment, this soon turned to a feeling of contempt when he chose to be a mouthpiece for criticism of the Prime Minister for attending.

According to Gurmesh, Mr Albanese should have had better things to do than come to Coffs Harbour.

Whilst this makes a nice change from the usual criticism of high level politicians that they never get out of the cities to experience regional and rural Australia, it demonstrates a complete lack of respect for our community.

Surely we should embrace any opportunity to talk with leading politicians so as to make them aware of the issues that are important to us.

Gurmesh also needs to reflect on the fact that we wouldn’t have Yarrila Place in its current format if not for its enthusiastic endorsement by his supporters within the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce.

It must be devastating for these supporters to see Gurmesh desert them when he decides that his personal interest is best served by him criticising the project at any and every opportunity.

Regards,

Bruce WEIR,

Coffs Harbour.