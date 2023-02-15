OPINION: Local representation

DEAR News Of The Area,

SOON it will be time to vote for a local member.

As some people will know, when Andrew Fraser was in office he helped our son (who had had leukaemia) access additional help at school until Year 12.

Other assistance sought through Andrew over the years was quickly forthcoming.

Similarly, just after Gurmesh Singh was elected we contacted him in regard to a situation worrying us.

We were impressed with Gurmesh’s quick response and willingness to help.

Other people have spoken often of his personable nature and hard work.

This is what people want: practical help, not just rhetoric.

Regards,

Merrin VAN DARTEL,

Sawtell.