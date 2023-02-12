OPINION: Make your submission on Grandpa’s Scrub now!

DEAR News Of The Area,

WE notice Transport for NSW have been holding Information sessions exhibiting final design changes before the Bypass construction commences next month.

The community has an opportunity to make submissions and comment on these changes up until 20 February.

We also notice a section in their update document flagging their proposal (fortunately currently not approved) to cut the best corner out of the Mackay’s Road Scrub (Grandpa’s Scrub) and give us back the leftovers.

They claim that an alternative design which spares it would cause delays and cost overruns.

This unbelievable proposal exhibits an incredible lack of understanding of what rainforest is; its ancient origins, its structure, and how it has been impacted by the advance of more dominant fire tolerant species.

Ancient rainforest doesn’t naturally regenerate and will not happen without significant long term (decades and more) of human effort to exclude dominant exotic species.

These are the very reasons the stuff is so rare and why we must fully protect the small patches that are left.

The suggestion that local organisations will have the opportunity to salvage and on-grow seedlings on adjacent land underpins a failure to recognize what we are dealing with here.

A patch of planted rainforest seedlings is no more a rainforest than a pile of rocks in an Egyptian desert is a 5000 year old pyramid.

We want to thank those organisations and individuals who have supported our push to save this rare local gem.

Concerned community members who wish to comment and ask Transport for NSW to keep the entire patch of scrub complete and intact can make a submission.

The easiest way to do that is on Transport’s web form found at this online address – (just fill it in and submit) – www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/contact-us

Or you can email pacific.highway@rms.nsw.gov.au

Or deliver or post a letter to TfNSW, 54 Moonee St, Coffs Harbour 2450.

If you wish to see what the Scrub looks like without leaving your comfy chair, check out this YouTube clip – www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFzhLlWQ_Cs

Regards,

Dave WOOD,

Advocates for Grandpa’s Scrub,

Boambee East.