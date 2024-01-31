OPINION: Modular nuclear reactors not the answer



DEAR News Of The Area,

TIME to stop the fake facts about electrical generation.

Derek Musgrove in letters to the editor on 25 January calls for small modular nuclear reactors to replace coal.

Unfortunately Derek they don’t exist.

They are only in prototype and if you search Google it will tell you that.

If they did exist Australia would need about 70 of them.

The offshore wind farm is eighteen kilometres outside the whale migration zone so despite fake facts no whales will be harmed.

Dead turtles wash up occasionally with propeller cuts but no one is stopping the ships.

I have even heard that the cables from the wind farm will cut through the national park yet searching such information finds nothing.

Surely they will go directly to existing infrastructure via Newcastle Harbour.

If the earth warms, algae blooms and everything dies.

Regards,

Ian HALL,

Hawks Nest.