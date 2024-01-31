OPINION: More to the sea than whales



DEAR News Of The Area,

I REFER to the article, ‘Seeking the Truth’, and Mr Pratzky casting himself as someone fighting “disinformation”, suggesting that our community believes floating offshore wind turbines kill whales due to some form of misinformation conspiracy.

He even suggests we should fast track the Australian Government’s unprecedented billion-dollar project.

That is to drop 300 turbines (based on DCCEEW), each 80 storeys high (260 metres), across an area larger than our electorate and pay foreign companies billions to do so.

It may shock Mr Pratzky to know that the opposition is grassroots and can have informed views including the following.

Firstly, the rushed siting of the turbines without substantive scientific or technical research (such as a pilot) is concerning.

The lack of evidence regarding the suitability of Port Stephens and the Myall Coast for such massive structures raises doubts about the government’s commitment to an authentic and comprehensive environmental assessment process.

Why here?

Why 20km (from the shore).

What risk analysis was provided?

It is disconcerting to suspect that political considerations, such as proximity to unionised Newcastle (or Wollongong), may have played a role in the site selection process.

Moreover, the adverse environmental impact of the project is a fact.

The sprawling area, encompassing 1,854 square kilometres, will have 300 floating turbines each with massive concrete anchors and kilometres of cables.

Overseas experience shows that they can leak oil, rust and break and fall into the sea.

Installation and maintenance may damage seabeds, reefs, and seaweed forests, all vital ecosystems supporting both commercial and recreational fishing as well as marine life – and not just whales!

This irreversible environmental damage is being dismissed by the government as being OK as we are “saving the world”, with no regard for the very real national economic and ecological consequences.

The project’s potential impact on wildlife, particularly the Gould’s Petrel and other endangered bird species, is alarming.

The turbines are set to tower over the breeding grounds of this endangered species, placing them at risk of extinction.

Despite scientists and conservationists documented warnings, it appears that minimal adjustments were made, and the risks jokingly dismissed by Chris Bowen at the project’s declaration.

Additionally, the economic feasibility of the Hunter Turbine project is a point of concern.

Comparisons with the HYWIND Scotland (HS) project reveal a significant cost disparity, raising serious questions about the financial viability of the proposed venture.

HS is the only commercial floating offshore wind farm operating with only five 6MW turbines (not 300), built in 2017, costing A$507.860 million dollars.

This equates to $16.9M/MW of data plate capacity.

The Hunter is slated to deliver an unprecedented 5.2 GW of floating offshore wind generation capacity.

Using the HYWIND Scotland costs as a guide, this will cost Australians at least $A17 billion/GW or $A85 billion for 5GW data plate capacity.

HYWIND Scotland recently announced that after just six years of operation the turbines are to be towed to Norway for three to four months of heavy maintenance.

Furthermore, the wind will not blow all the time and the turbines cannot be relied upon to produce electricity when it is needed.

Spending billions of taxpayer dollars for a project that fails to provide reliable, dispatchable energy raises doubts about the government’s fiscal responsibility, especially when we have defence, health, education and cost of living priorities.

Lastly, the lack of public consultation and parliamentary debate on such a significant project is troubling.

Ignoring the overwhelming opposition from local groups and proceeding without authentic consultation undermines the principles of democratic governance.

In response to Mr Pratzky’s question, what’s in it for Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest?

I would say not much.

Our community will disproportionately bear the cost of this reckless project.

It will provide no jobs and no economic benefit to our town.

At 20km out, locals and visitors will see them everyday along Hawks Nest beach.

They will kill and damage marine birds that will wash up on the beach.

They will damage our commercial and recreational fishing.

This the reality of these projects being bulldozed across our coastlines, including Illawarra and Gippsland.

Recently the ABC hinted that with 34,000 kilometres of coastline, more may be built in regional coastal areas, as this one will never be enough to meet Australia’s insatiable demand for electricity, especially with the forced upgrade to EVs from 2025, let alone industrial needs.

I urge the Australian Government to rescind the declaration of this costly project and reassess their approach.

The potential environmental, economic, and social consequences must be thoroughly and honestly evaluated before moving forward.

Let’s hold this government accountable for labelling evidence-based opposition as “misinformation”, rather than reconsidering their rash and costly destruction of Australia’s coast.

Sincerely,

Bruce MURRAY,

Tea Gardens.