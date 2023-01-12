OPINION: Move the Railway off Coffs Foreshore

DEAR News Of The Area,

WE all know that a 24/7 inter-state passenger and freight railway on the Jetty Foreshore is not good!

Sometime within our foreseeable civic planning outlook, the railway has to be moved out to the other

side of the Coffs bypass.

At least five years ago, Penny Werner and others knew this.

They literally published: ”Seize the day and move the railway to the other side of the bypass.” (Advocate, June 26

2018).

We all know now that having it, including the railway level crossing on Marine Parade, in the middle of our recreational and tourism gem, is no longer acceptable town planning.

This parlous arrangement is unsafe, functionally moribund and it destroys the aesthetics and social amenity of our

entire foreshore precinct.

Now in 2023 we are being asked by all three levels of Government to provide our views on the Jetty Foreshore as part of our local, regional and national transport aspirations.

For example: Feedback is invited on the Coffs Harbour Movement and Places Strategy for the next 20 years, comments closing 27 Feb; NSW is also seeking further comment on the Coffs Jetty Foreshore; The Commonwealth is presently legislating the High Speed Rail Authority.

As well as now building the Melbourne to Brisbane inland rail system.

Accordingly, it’s now most timely that we in Coffs engage in these planning processes.

Only through them, can we move the railway out to the other side of the bypass and ensure all this other related

public infrastructure is as we the people of Coffs need it to be.

Right now all of us should provide the individual feedback, which these planners are currently seeking.

Contact the Mayor, Member for Coffs Harbour and the Member for Cowper and let them know we want them to get the railway off the Coffs Foreshore now.

Carpe Diem indeed!

Regards,

Greg NORTHOVER,

Toormina.